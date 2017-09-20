Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s stock lost nearly 3 percent Wednesday morning, partly due to a cautionary report from analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Based on initial research, it appears iPhone 8 preorders are "substantially lower" than prior iPhone 7 and iPhone 6 levels, analyst Jun Zhang commented in the report. While it may hold true that many would be customers are waiting for the high-end iPhone X model, the fact remains that current preorder levels "could bring some headwinds."

Within China there were approximately 1.5 million iPhone 8 preorders observed on JD.com in the first three days, which is notably short of the 3.5 million iPhone 7 orders that were observed in its first three days, the analyst said. On top of that, China Mobile's iPhone 8 preorders totaled around 1 million units compared to 2.5 million units for the iPhone 7 and 3.5 million units for the iPhone 6.

In the U.S., initial feedback similarly suggests iPhone 8 preorder volume is below both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6.

Based on concerning initial feedback, Zhang said Apple may need to cut its iPhone production plan of around 70 million iPhone 8 and 8 Plus units for the bottom half of 2017. There are some concerns that the iPhone X production ramp won't be able to meet demand in both the December and March quarters.

Zhang maintains a Neutral rating on Apple's stock with an unchanged $150 price target, which implies downside from Wednesday's opening price of $157.90.

Latest Ratings for AAPL Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Sep 2017 Nomura Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Nomura Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

