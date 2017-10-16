IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Drug distributors were in freefall Friday when CBS teased Sunday's expository “60 Minutes” episode linking these distributors to failures in the opioid crackdown: Link

Anyone with an online trading account can buy and sell shares of most publicly-traded companies with the click of a button. However, shareholders of private companies, selling stock can be much more challenging: Link

This year’s Nobel Prize-winning economist sits in no ivory tower: Link

Wall Street Journal

The Senate this week will grapple with President Donald Trump’s decision to stop making subsidy payments to health insurers, with lawmakers seeking a deal that would keep the money flowing while Republicans try to fold in conservative-oriented health-care priorities: Link

The tax-overhaul plan being negotiated in Washington has the potential to virtually eliminate a break lawmakers once considered untouchable: the mortgage interest deduction: Link

Reuters

Luxury electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fired about 400 employees this week, including associates, team leaders and supervisors, a former employee told Reuters on Friday: Link

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has temporarily suspended a contract worth more than $7 million it recently awarded to Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) following a security issue with the beleaguered credit reporting agency’s website on Thursday: Link

Bloomberg

On Wall Street, when things decline, you tend to remember. When things decline a lot, you remember the date. Oct. 19, 1987, is one such example. The biggest single-day stock market collapse in history—a 23 percent drop—rendered once-trusted ideas useless and redefined the financial landscape for market professionals: Link

The world economy is either the healthiest it’s been in a decade, poised to continue an epic bull run, or perched on the precipice of another crisis. It just depends what side of the Atlantic you’re on: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Oct 30.20 vs 20.70 Est; Prior 24.40

The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 9:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Keybanc upgraded Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: AAPL) from Sector Weight to Overweight Jefferies upgraded Entergy (NYSE: ETR) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: ETR) from Hold to Buy Cowen upgraded Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) from Underperform to Market Perform

(NASDAQ: GRPN) from Underperform to Market Perform RBC downgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from Outperform to Sector Perform

(NYSE: F) from Outperform to Sector Perform Morgan Stanley downgraded La Qunita (NYSE: LQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: LQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Jefferies downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.