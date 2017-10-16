The Market In 5 Minutes: Health Insurers, Tesla Firings And Big Analyst Rating Changes
IN THE NEWS
Benzinga
Drug distributors were in freefall Friday when CBS teased Sunday's expository “60 Minutes” episode linking these distributors to failures in the opioid crackdown: Link
Anyone with an online trading account can buy and sell shares of most publicly-traded companies with the click of a button. However, shareholders of private companies, selling stock can be much more challenging: Link
This year’s Nobel Prize-winning economist sits in no ivory tower: Link
Wall Street Journal
The Senate this week will grapple with President Donald Trump’s decision to stop making subsidy payments to health insurers, with lawmakers seeking a deal that would keep the money flowing while Republicans try to fold in conservative-oriented health-care priorities: Link
The tax-overhaul plan being negotiated in Washington has the potential to virtually eliminate a break lawmakers once considered untouchable: the mortgage interest deduction: Link
Reuters
Luxury electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fired about 400 employees this week, including associates, team leaders and supervisors, a former employee told Reuters on Friday: Link
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has temporarily suspended a contract worth more than $7 million it recently awarded to Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) following a security issue with the beleaguered credit reporting agency’s website on Thursday: Link
Bloomberg
On Wall Street, when things decline, you tend to remember. When things decline a lot, you remember the date. Oct. 19, 1987, is one such example. The biggest single-day stock market collapse in history—a 23 percent drop—rendered once-trusted ideas useless and redefined the financial landscape for market professionals: Link
The world economy is either the healthiest it’s been in a decade, poised to continue an epic bull run, or perched on the precipice of another crisis. It just depends what side of the Atlantic you’re on: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- USA NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Oct 30.20 vs 20.70 Est; Prior 24.40
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 9:00 p.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Keybanc upgraded Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Sector Weight to Overweight
- Jefferies upgraded Entergy (NYSE: ETR) from Hold to Buy
- Cowen upgraded Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) from Underperform to Market Perform
- RBC downgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from Outperform to Sector Perform
- Morgan Stanley downgraded La Qunita (NYSE: LQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight
- Jefferies downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) from Buy to Hold
