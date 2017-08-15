Detroit is putting on its yoga pants.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is opening its first store in the city this fall.

The athletic wear maker joins a line of national retailers who have opened locations on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

They include Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA), the men’s clothing designer John Varvatos, menswear retailer Bonobos, the Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT)-owned Moosejaw and eyewear retailer Warby Parker. Lululemon’s Detroit store will be located at 1459 Woodward Ave.

The news was announced by Bedrock Detroit, the real estate arm of Dan Gilbert’s Rock Ventures.

“With their community-focused approach, our Woodward Avenue retail district is the ideal location for lululemon. Their team is eager to be part of Detroit’s inspiring success story and partner with local artists, yoga studios, gyms and fellow businesses,” Bedrock said in a Tuesday statement.

Lululemon signed on this year as a sponsor of the weekly Slow Roll group bike ride in Detroit.

