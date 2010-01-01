Dustin Blitchok

Economic Data Takes Pressure Off Fed For Another Rate Hike, SEC Loses Court Fight Over Bitcoin ETF, Cannabis Stocks Rally With Drug's DEA Classification Under Review: The Week In The Markets
Only 7% of traders are anticipating an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting in the wake of inflation data this week that met economist expectations and an August jobs report that reflects a growing equilibrium of supply and demand
Russian Rockets Strike Poland, Killing 2: Report
Two Russian rockets struck Poland Tuesday, killing two people, the Associated Press reports.
Elon Musk Plans To Gut Twitter Workforce: Report
With an Oct.
Detroit Auto Show Returns As Fall Event With EV Focus: What You Need To Know
The North American International Auto Show is returning for the first time since January 2019, and this time it’s being held when the weather in Detroit is good for something more than ice fishing.  An indoor-outdoor Detroit auto show is planned for Sept. 14-25 at downtown’s Huntington Place convention center, and it’s geared toward a changing auto industry.
An Orange Ray Of Light For Truth Social? Trump Says 'No' To Twitter Return Despite Musk News
Former President Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in the wake of the Jan.
EXCLUSIVE: How Isiah Thomas Is Making An ESG Play With Cannabis
When former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, Detroit Pistons “Bad Boy” Isiah Thomas said he wanted to do something about it.
EXCLUSIVE: Why This Billionaire Cannabis Exec Is Looking To Europe For Industry's Next Growth Stage
The last decade is a story of the U.S. cannabis industry building to an almost $30-billion business in the face of regulatory opposition, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCQX: CURLF) Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said Wednesday — and Europe is the next growth frontier.
Feds Say Nope To Guns And Dope: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Says Medical Marijuana Cardholders Deprived Of Second Amendment Rights
Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture and consumer services commissioner, filed a Second Amendment lawsuit against the federal government Wednesday that seeks to allow the state’s medical marijuana cardholders to purchase and possess firearms.
EXCLUSIVE: Curaleaf's Boris Jordan On Next Steps To Legal Cannabis, Why 'We've Never Been Closer Than We Are Now'
The path to federally legal cannabis in the United States is a four- or five-step process that hinges on Congressional support, and the outlook has never been better, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCQX: CURLF) Executive Chairman Boris Jordan told
EXCLUSIVE: Psyched Wellness CEO Breaks Down Mushroom Strategy, From 'Alice In Wonderland' To The Checkout Aisle
Psyched Wellness Ltd (OTCQB: PSYCF) plans to begin selling a psychoactive mushroom extract this summer that’s never been scheduled as a drug in the U.S.
EXCLUSIVE: How Cybin Is Developing The Next Generation Of Psychedelics
If you’re just now considering the therapeutic value of psychedelics, Cybin Inc (NYSE: CYBN) is many trips ahead of you.
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin O'Leary On Why Cannabis Industry Attracts 'Zero' Institutional Dollars
While “Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary views legal psychedelics as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity, his take on cannabis is 180 degrees away.
EXCLUSIVE: Why Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank' Says Public Psychedelics Companies Will Need To Merge
The market opportunity for legal psychedelics is in the hundreds of billions of dollars, “Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary told the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference on Tuesday.
Motor City Contractor Fund Launches To Help Detroit's Minority Entrepreneurs 'Bid Smart, Grow Smart And Borrow Smart'
In Detroit, a city with multiple flagship construction projects underway and a housing stock in need of repair, a new program aims to solve the challenges faced by minority-owned contractors.
Sarah Palin Loses Her Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times: What You Need To Know
A federal jury said Tuesday that former GOP vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against the New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) fell short.
Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of 5 Charges In Sex Trafficking Case
Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime companion of convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of sex trafficking and four other conspiracy charges. Maxwell was acquitted of one count of enticing a minor to travel across state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act, The New York Times reported. 
Annie Leibovitz Surveys Fashion Work In 'Wonderland' Book: 'I Believe In A Sense Of Place'
Photographer Annie Leibovitz’s fashion portraiture in Vogue may look a world apart from her photojournalism in the heady, rock ‘n’ roll 1970s at Rolling Stone magazine, yet in many ways her approach to an image is unchanged.
American Journalist Danny Fenster Freed From Myanmar Prison
American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison in Myanmar on Monday and was en route to the United States after being held since May in the wake of a violent military coup in the Southeast Asian country.
The NFT Experience Is Coming To Art Basel Miami Beach: What You Need To Know
When Art Basel returns in December after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will incorporate a medium that’s grown exponentially since the last time the art world gathered in Miami Beach: non-fungible tokens.
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Morgan Stanley
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session.

