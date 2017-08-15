Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2017 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
  • Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) jumped 33 percent to $1.10. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group with a Buy rating.
  • Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares climbed 19 percent to $2.60 as the company disclosed that it has filed a Chapter 11 case and a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The company also reported that CRDS Investment LLC will invest $4 million in return for a 49.49 percent ownership of the company.
  • Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) shares rose 18.8 percent to $2.85 as the company disclosed a partnership with DCT Solutions for XSLATE D10 rugged tablet platform.
  • Hailiang Education Group Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: HLG) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $15.00.
  • Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVO) shares rose 11.6 percent to $4.03.
  • Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares climbed 11.3 percent to $19.15.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares gained 10.8 percent to $3.09 as the company reported a deal to buy majority stake in MoviePass.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares surged 10.3 percent to $10.28 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
  • Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 10.2 percent to $4.33. Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company, named Joseph Vazzano as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: STX) shares climbed 9.1 percent to $3.65 after surging 8.06 percent on Monday.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) rose 8.6 percent to $3.80. Famous Dave's of America reported a Q2 net loss of $1.3 million.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) climbed 5.7 percent to $135.53. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wynn Resorts from Hold to Buy.
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 3.3 percent to $3.19 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares rose 3.1 percent to $30.56 after Buffett's Berkshire disclosed a new stake in the company.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares gained 2.7 percent to $10.00. Goldman Sachs upgraded GoPro from Sell to Neutral.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVO + CRDS)

Mid-Day Market Update: Advance Auto Parts Drops On Earnings Miss; Xplore Technologies Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Home Depot Profit Tops Expectations
25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on IDXG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.