15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) jumped 33 percent to $1.10. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group with a Buy rating.
- Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares climbed 19 percent to $2.60 as the company disclosed that it has filed a Chapter 11 case and a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The company also reported that CRDS Investment LLC will invest $4 million in return for a 49.49 percent ownership of the company.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) shares rose 18.8 percent to $2.85 as the company disclosed a partnership with DCT Solutions for XSLATE D10 rugged tablet platform.
- Hailiang Education Group Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: HLG) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $15.00.
- Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVO) shares rose 11.6 percent to $4.03.
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares climbed 11.3 percent to $19.15.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares gained 10.8 percent to $3.09 as the company reported a deal to buy majority stake in MoviePass.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares surged 10.3 percent to $10.28 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 10.2 percent to $4.33. Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company, named Joseph Vazzano as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: STX) shares climbed 9.1 percent to $3.65 after surging 8.06 percent on Monday.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) rose 8.6 percent to $3.80. Famous Dave's of America reported a Q2 net loss of $1.3 million.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) climbed 5.7 percent to $135.53. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wynn Resorts from Hold to Buy.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 3.3 percent to $3.19 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares rose 3.1 percent to $30.56 after Buffett's Berkshire disclosed a new stake in the company.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares gained 2.7 percent to $10.00. Goldman Sachs upgraded GoPro from Sell to Neutral.
