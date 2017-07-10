There’s the revolutionary Battle of Cowpens, the fictitious Battle of Cowshed, and now the emerging food-sector Battle of Cows.

Chick-Fil-A has long celebrated Cow Appreciation Day with free entrees July 11. The promotion applies to patrons bold enough to don the requisite “cow attire” in the public dining spaces.

Not to be outdone, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announced Monday a competing promotion for its new Cow Appreciation Week, throughout which customers receive 50-percent off online pizza orders.

“At Domino’s, we’re big fans of cows and dairy farmers,” spokesperson Jenny Fouracre said in a press release. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to offer all of the cheeses — from mozzarella to Parmesan, feta to provolone, American to Asiago — that we lovingly put on our pizzas day-in and day-out.”

The promotion echoes Domino’s more recent corporate strategy: simple product, elaborate experience. The firm emphasizes innovation in marketing rather than menu expansions, with tactics including the rollouts of new ordering platforms, loyalty programs, Internet of Things applications, and even a wedding registry.

Executives attribute the company’s nearly 600-percent rise over the last five years to this business model. Last quarter was Domino's third consecutive with triple-digit same-store sales growth.

Related Links:

Netflix + Domino’s = Winning Combination For Shareholders

Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson Gives Deep Insight Into His Domino's Short

Posted-In: Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Cow Appreciation WeekNews Restaurants Events General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.