Tesla's Q1 Delivery Predictions, Trump Tariffs, And China's EV Dominance: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the auto industry, with major headlines revolving around Tesla Inc. TSLAFord Motor Co. FGeneral Motors Co. GM, and Rivian Automotive RIVN. From Tesla’s anticipated first-quarter delivery figures to the impact of Trump’s tariffs on Detroit automakers, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive in.

Tesla’s Q1 Deliveries: A Potential Miss?

The first quarter delivery numbers from Tesla are eagerly awaited, especially in light of recent boycotts and reported sales dips in certain European regions. Analysts are predicting around 377,000 deliveries, but traders at Kalshi are less optimistic, forecasting a miss.

Trump Tariffs Worry Detroit Automakers

Executives at Ford and GM are working to reassure their employees amidst the challenges posed by President Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.

Rivian CEO Calls For More Affordable EVs In The US

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe expressed his concern at the Nvidia GTC conference about the US lagging behind China in EV market share. He emphasized the need for more EVs priced under $50,000 in the US market.

Tesla’s Sales Dip In 2025: A Result Of Musk Backlash?

Market experts are bracing for a potential downturn in Tesla’s sales this year, with the brand’s recent struggles being a major concern. Tesla’s Q1 deliveries have already seen a 13% decrease, the lowest in nearly three years.

XPeng’s Record Q1 EV Sales In China

Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng Inc. XPEV reported a record surge in its Q1 EV sales. In March alone, XPeng delivered 33,205 Smart EVs, marking a 268% growth and surpassing 30,000 units for the fifth consecutive month.

