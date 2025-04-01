China's XPeng Clocks Record Q1 EV Sales, Deliveries Surge 3.6X

On Monday, Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng Inc XPEV announced its vehicle delivery results for March and the first quarter of 2025.

In March, XPeng delivered 33,205 Smart EVs, implying a 268% growth, surpassing 30,000 units for the fifth consecutive month.

For the first quarter of 2025, XPeng delivered 94,008 Smart EVs, a 331% increase over last year.

On March 13, 2025, at its Spring 2025 Launch conference, XPeng launched 2025 versions of the XPeng G6 and XPeng G9.

Both upgraded versions come standard with 5C AI batteries and Turing AI-powered smart driving features across all trims.

In March 2025, XNGP’s monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86%. At the same time, XPeng expanded its global presence by entering the Indonesian market.

Li Auto Inc LI announced on Tuesday it delivered 36,674 vehicles in March 2025, marking a 26.5% growth. This brought its first-quarter deliveries to 92,864, up by 15.5%. As of March 31, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1.226 million.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 servicing centers, and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops in 225 cities. It also had 2,045 supercharging stations in China equipped with 11,038 charging stalls.

NIO Inc NIO announced it delivered 15,039 vehicles in March 2025, representing a growth of 26.7%. The deliveries comprised 10,219 vehicles from its premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO and 4,820 from the company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. The company delivered 42,094 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, marking a growth of 40.1%. Cumulative deliveries reached 713,658 as of March 31, 2025.

XPeng stock surged 167% in the last 12 months. The EV company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 23.4% to 16.11 billion Chinese Yuan ($2.21 billion), topping the consensus estimate of 16.02 billion Chinese Yuan. Quarterly vehicle deliveries rose 52.1% to 91,507, backed by its sales network of 690 stores and 1,920 charging stations.

The company expects revenue of 15 billion Chinese Yuan-15.7 billion Chinese Yuan, compared to the consensus of 14.684 billion Chinese Yuan. XPeng and long-term partner German automaker Volkswagen AG VWAGY plans to build a super-fast charging network in China.

Meanwhile, Li Auto and Nio stocks lost 18% in the last 12 months. Nio continues to face challenges in achieving full-year profitability, primarily due to high research and development expenses and significant operational costs.

Price Action: XPEV stock is up 3.09% at $21.36 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

