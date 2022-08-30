CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.
The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown bought the following stocks:
Uber Technologies Inc UBER
Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG
Call of the day: Semiconductors
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI
Micron Technology, Inc. MU
Lam Research Corporation LRCX
Final trades:
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI
Uber Technologies Inc UBER
First Trust Natural Gas ETF FCG
Edison International EIX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.