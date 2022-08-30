ñol

Uber, Micron Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, And This Sector Is Call Of The Day

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 30, 2022 3:22 PM | 1 min read
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown bought the following stocks:

Uber Technologies Inc UBER

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG

Call of the day: Semiconductors

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI

Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Lam Research Corporation LRCX

Final trades:

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI

Uber Technologies Inc UBER

First Trust Natural Gas ETF FCG

Edison International EIX

