8 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Market Rebellion’s Pete Najarian mentioned buying more shares of Target as shares dipped over 7% after the company announced a new inventory optimization plan.

Unusual Activity:

  • Xtrackers Hvst CSI 300 China A-Shs ETF (NYSE: ASHR)
  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: M)
  • Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB)

Final Trades:

  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)
  • Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD)
  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)

