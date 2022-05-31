 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2022 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) 12:25 A.M. - the stock moved 0.16% higher after Jenny Harrington mentioned she bought more Meta shares.

Calls of the day:
Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)
Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM)

Final trades:
Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)
Paramount Global Class A (NASDAQ: PARAA)
A O Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM)

Also Read: Is Amazon Stock Trading At A Valuation Not Seen 'Literally Since The IPO 20 Years Ago?'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + PARAA)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms
Could NFTs Become Key In The Next Generation Of Entertainment?
Twitter Fights Jan 6 Panel Demand For Internal Slack Messages During Capitol Riots: Report
Why Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Deeply Fears' Withering Away Of Privacy
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $8,205 (8,420 MANA) In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $8,662 In MANA In Decentraland
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fast Money Jenny HarringtonMedia Trading Ideas General