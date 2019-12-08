Market Overview

Barron's Picks And Pans: Alphabet, Capital One, Macy's, Skechers And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2019 12:33pm   Comments
  • This weekend's Barron's cover story includes 10 picks for the small-cap rally.
  • Other featured articles discuss a consumer finance stock that looks attractive now and a struggling retailer in need of a miracle.
  • Also, the prospects for a travel company, a technology giant, an athletic shoe company and more.

"5 Funds and 5 Stocks to Ride the Small-Caps Rally" by Avi Salzman and John Coumarianos examines why shares of companies with market values of $5 billion or less, such as Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR), could thrive if the economy holds up.

Al Root's "What's in Your Wallet? Hopefully, Capital One Stock" makes a case that investors end up paying a lot more for a banking giant than for a consumer-finance firm. See why Barron's thinks Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is cheap and looks attractive right now.

In "Macy's Stock Shouldn't Expect a Miracle on 34th This Holiday Season," Jack Hough suggests that, with many of its stores are struggling, Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) needs a solid plan to convince investors that a comeback is in the cards.

Despite recent earnings disappointments at Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), investors are hopeful now that Barry Diller has taken the controls at the travel company, according to "Expedia Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Recent Turbulence" by Avi Salzman.

In Andrew Bary's "How to Make Alphabet's Great Business Into a Better Stock," check out the road map to boosting profits and the stock at Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL). While its revenue grew 20% in the latest quarter, earnings have not kept pace.

See Also: Why A Financial Transaction Tax Would Destroy Retail Traders

"Skechers Are Cool. And the Stock Compares Well With Nike." by Jack Hough shows why athletic shoe company Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) stands for value, not a particular sport, so it is endlessly adaptable. Plus, the stock has plenty of room to run.

In "Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Could Be Worth $10 If the CEO Is Right," Al Root points out that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Cleveland-Cliffs surprised everyone with its plan to buy AK Steel, and that whether investors like the transaction comes down to how they feel about its dynamic CEO.

Now that the U.S. economy is expanding less quickly, stocks with the fastest and most sustainable dividend growth are worth considering. So says Lawrence C. Strauss's "Citigroup and 23 More Dividend Stocks for a Slowing Economy."

Posted-In: Alphabet Barron's Capital One Financial Cleveland-Cliffs Darling Ingredients Expedia macy'sMedia Best of Benzinga

