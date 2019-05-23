Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Honda, JetBlue And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he doesn't like the auto stocks, except for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). He also thinks Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) has a good story and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is not bad either.

The time for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has come and gone, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) at its current price level, but he thinks it's speculative.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has the best management in the industry, said Cramer. He likes it at 4 percent dividend yield, but he doesn't want to recommend the fossil fuel stocks.

Cramer likes to fly JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU), but that is it.

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has moved too much, said Cramer.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) doesn't have any growth, so it's not a great stock, thinks Cramer.