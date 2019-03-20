Jim Cramer Weighs In On Alibaba, Kimberly Clark And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) is a winner.
The acquisition of Red Hat is going to help IBM (NYSE: IBM) greatly, said Cramer. He sees upside potential for the stock and he also likes its dividend yield.
Nobody ever got hurt buying Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB), said Cramer. He prefers Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG), but he wouldn't sell Kimberly Clark.
Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) is the only Chinese stock Cramer is willing to recommend. It has incredible growth and it's incredibly well managed.
Cramer would not buy Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK). The fossil fuel story is just not working, explained Cramer.
Cramer would wait for a pullback in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and he would be a buyer of the stock.
HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) could trade above its all-time high because the company is doing incredibly well, said Cramer.
Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) is a tough stock for Cramer. He is not a fan of that segment.
