Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Amarin, AT&T, McDonald's And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2018 6:34am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) is a great speculative stock.

Cramer is willing to endorse AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), but he thinks Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) offers more safety. It has a less stretched balance sheet, thinks Cramer.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is already down 59 points from its highs, said Cramer. He is concerned about the earnings report. He thinks it might be disappointing.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) is a good company, said Cramer.

Cramer advised his viewer to take out his cost basis in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) on Friday.

Cramer has always been a fan of Brinker (NYSE: EAT), but he would rather own McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).

He wouldn't buy Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM). He thinks it's too dangerous to buy it at its current price level.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

