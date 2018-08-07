Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On US Steel, Nokia And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2018 7:30am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't buy Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE). He explained that the stock was red hot, but then it got hit by higher mortgage rates.

Cramer is a seller of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) because he's worried about alternative cigarettes.

Ever since Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) bought Bio-Reference Lab, the stock has been a dog, said Cramer. He invited the CEO to come on the show and explain why he should buy the stock.

Cramer doesn't like United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) and he wouldn't buy it. Instead, he would own Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE). He added that the steel stocks are going to trade lower due to a belief of slowing economy.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is going to have a couple of good quarters ahead, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR).

The pipelines are going to make a major comeback, said Cramer. He would buy Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP).

Cramer would sell Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK). He thinks people are attracted to the stock because it trades at only $5.

