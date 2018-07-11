Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Albemarle, PayPal, Goodyear And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2018 7:48am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) is too cheap, but it needs an infrastructure bill. He added that it's in a downtrend because the infrastructure bill hasn't been passed.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is fine, thinks Cramer. He would rather buy Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).

Cramer would buy Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) up to $98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has been a terrible stock for decades, said Cramer. He added it has competition from overseas and raw cost problems.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is way overdone on the downside, said Cramer. He would buy some now and wait for the next quarter, which should be good.

Cramer thinks that CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has done well. He likes the rails sector.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is an up stock and it is coming back, said Cramer.

Cramer likes GeoPark Ltd (NYSE: GPRK) because it has oil and it is drilling. He thinks it's a very good company.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

