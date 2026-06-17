Oracle Denies Report That Security Concerns Killed Potential $3 Billion Microsoft Cloud Deal

The deal, which could have been worth over $3 billion, was called off due to these security concerns. An Oracle executive stated that integrating FedRAMP into Oracle’s public cloud would necessitate significant engineering efforts.

However, an Oracle spokesperson disputed the report and told Business Insider that Microsoft remains both a partner and customer of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and that the two companies continue to maintain a strong, collaborative relationship while regularly exploring opportunities to expand their existing work together.

The company did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

AI Boom Drives Cloud Partnerships

Microsoft is pursuing agreements with other cloud providers to prioritize Azure resources for customers as it looks to secure additional computing capacity, according to the report.

The company expects to spend $190 billion in 2026 to expand data center capacity and has already relied on Amazon’s infrastructure to support GitHub and mitigate recent outages.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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