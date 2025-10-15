Oracle Deepens Microsoft Partnership, Unveils AI Agent Studio And Marketplace

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) is expanding its enterprise AI and supply chain solutions, partnering with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and launching new AI agents and a marketplace to streamline workflows and boost productivity.

From government agencies to sovereign nations, organizations like the U.S. Air Force and the Choctaw Nation are adopting Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Oracle announced a collaboration with Microsoft to create an integration blueprint that helps manufacturers boost supply chain efficiency and responsiveness.

The blueprint connects Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) with Azure IoT Operations and Microsoft Fabric, allowing manufacturers to capture real-time insights from factory equipment and sensors, automate key processes, and improve data-driven decision-making.

Oracle announced updates to its Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, expanding its platform for building, testing, and deploying AI agents across enterprises. The enhancements introduce a new AI Agent Marketplace, support for multiple large language models (LLMs), and more.

Oracle AI Agent Studio now supports top LLMs from providers like OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, Google, Meta, and xAI.

Oracle launched the Oracle Fusion Applications AI Agent Marketplace, enabling customers to quickly find and deploy validated, partner-built AI agents directly within their enterprise workflows.

Embedded in Oracle AI Agent Studio, the marketplace helps organizations automate processes and boost productivity.

Oracle expanded its AI capabilities in Fusion Cloud Applications by introducing prebuilt AI agents designed to streamline operations, boost productivity, and support more intelligent decision-making.

Oracle unveiled new AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications designed to help supply chain leaders automate processes, optimize planning and fulfillment, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

The U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) has implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to streamline core business processes and advance its digital transformation.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third-largest U.S. Indian Nation, is using Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and support member prosperity.

Serving over 250,000 members across casinos, resorts, restaurants, medical facilities, and agriculture, the Choctaw Nation employs more than 13,000 associates to deliver nearly 150 programs.

Oracle stock gained over 79% year-to-date, driven by demand for its AI-powered cloud infrastructure, including client wins with companies like TikTok and OpenAI.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 2.58% at $306.71 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

