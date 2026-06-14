"The last thing any of us want is a world where every company across every sector is ceding value to a few models that eat everything they see. If all the value is accrued by only a few models, the political economy will simply not tolerate it," he said.

Nadella Emphasizes Need To Maintain Control Over IP

In a post on X, Nadella emphasized the need for companies to maintain control over their intellectual property in an AI-driven economy.

The Microsoft CEO highlighted the unprecedented nature of this transition, where AI can create a cognitive loop between humans and digital systems.

He stressed that organizations must focus on building both human and token capital, ensuring that human expertise remains valuable even as AI capabilities grow.

Nadella's Warning

Nadella warned against a scenario where a few AI models dominate, commoditizing human expertise and hollowing out industries. He drew parallels to the first phase of globalization, where outsourcing led to economic displacement despite positive GDP numbers.

Nadella advocated for a future where companies develop agentic systems that improve over time, allowing them to retain control over their knowledge and workflows.

He emphasized the importance of creating a frontier ecosystem that enables value to flow across industries and countries, rather than concentrating it in a few AI models.

Microsoft Expands Its AI Efforts Beyond OpenAI

Nadella’s comments come as Microsoft is simultaneously investing in its own AI models and infrastructure, seeking greater control over the technology stack while maintaining partnerships with leading AI developers.

Furthermore, Nadella previously identified the real bottleneck in AI expansion as the scaling of data centers, or “token factories,” rather than customer demand. This underscores the infrastructure challenges in supporting AI growth.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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