YouTuber MKBHD Hails Tesla Model Y Performance, Calls EV Giant's Self-Driving Technology 'The Best'

YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, has shared his thoughts on the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y Performance trim, as well as the company's self-driving technology.

Tesla Self-Driving Is The Best Ever, MKBHD Says

The YouTuber, in a review of the Model Y Performance on Thursday, hailed the crossover's software on the 16-inch touchscreen infotainment display, which is also a real-time representation of the car.

"This is the best software in a car that is not Android Auto or Apple CarPlay," both of which are wired/wireless smartphone projection services by Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , respectively, but conceded that the car does need some physical buttons.

He also hailed Tesla's lift-off regenerative braking system, which utilizes the kinetic energy generated by the vehicle when braking to charge the batteries. He praised the car's self-driving technology as "the best self-driving in any car I've ever tried," Brownlee said.

Tesla FSD Becomes Subscription-Only

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) service would only be available as a $99/month subscription starting next month.

The move could drive up adoption of the technology, but experts like Ross Gerber have expressed concern about the move, sharing that it could signify Tesla's fading technological advantage over its rivals.

Tesla Model Y Sales

Meanwhile, the Model Y also became the best-selling EV of the U.S. market in 2025, according to data shared by Cox Automotive. The EV giant sold more than 93,000 units of the crossover SUV in the fourth quarter, with cumulative sales coming in over 357,528 units.

Tesla also announced a 7-seater layout in the U.S. for the Model Y, available with the Premium all-wheel drive trim for an additional $2,500. The Model Y also got a new 16-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a new headliner.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.13% at Market close on Thursday to $438.57, but gained 0.58% to $441.13 during Overnight trading.

