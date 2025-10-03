Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY) announced a partnership with Telenor Shared Services (TSS) to deploy Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). The project aims to simplify human resources operations, improve employee engagement, and raise productivity through a unified digital system.

The agreement integrates HR, finance, supply chain, and project portfolio management functions on a single Oracle Cloud platform. The digital overhaul will enhance data accuracy and provide leaders with stronger decision-making tools, including real-time dashboards and analytics.

Morten Dean Dunham, CEO of Telenor Shared Services, stated that modernizing HR is essential for enhancing efficiency and improving the employee experience. He noted the unified system would provide a consolidated view of critical data while streamlining processes.

Also Read: Trump’s H-1B Bombshell: What It Means For America’s Tech Supremacy

Yvette Cameron, Senior Vice President of Global HCM Product Strategy at Oracle, said the implementation would enable TSS to standardize HR practices while leveraging embedded artificial intelligence to drive productivity and remain competitive.

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President of Communication, Media, and Technology at Infosys, stated that the collaboration overcame integration challenges by creating a single HR platform that eliminates silos, enhances data quality, and improves operational efficiency.

Additionally, Infosys has recently deepened its alliance with Swiss telecom company Sunrise to accelerate IT transformation and support AI-driven operations. In that engagement, the company is consolidating IT ecosystems and embedding intelligence across systems to enhance customer experiences through cloud projects.

The announcement follows Infosys’ expanding role in enterprise technology modernization. Earlier this year, the company collaborated with energy giant RWE to revamp its workplace systems and accelerate digital efficiency, underscoring its strategy to drive business transformation through cloud adoption.

Price Action: INFY shares were trading 0.68% higher at $16.25 premarket at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock