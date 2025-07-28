RWE Taps Infosys To Revamp Workplace Tech, Boost Efficiency

Infosys Ltd. INFY and German energy leader RWE have strengthened their partnership to revamp RWE's workplace technology. The goal is to boost efficiency and align with sustainability goals. This latest initiative underscores the growing importance of digital modernization across legacy industries.

Infosys will deploy its Workplace Suite to introduce automation and self-service tools throughout RWE's operations. The tech overhaul includes migration tools for Office 365, collaboration applications, business dashboards, conversational bots powered by Azure, and automated service management systems. These components aim to streamline internal workflows and enrich the employee experience.

According to Gülnaz Öneş, Group CIO of RWE, the collaboration emphasizes operational agility and environmental responsibility. "By leveraging modern technologies and aligning them with our sustainability and efficiency goals, we are streamlining operations, empowering our people, and creating value across RWE," she said.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP at Infosys, described the transformation as a step toward building a digital-first workforce. He said implementing advanced workplace tools would strengthen RWE's ability to deliver on core services while driving sustainable growth.

Infosys continues to deepen its digital service footprint in Europe. The company recently announced a similar initiative to create an AI-powered digital workplace for E.ON, highlighting its commitment to scalable enterprise transformation through cloud and AI solutions.

Relevant ETFs include iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV and Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ.

Price Action: INFY shares were trading higher by 0.35% to $17.43 premarket at last check Monday.

