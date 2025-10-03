Microsoft's New Commercial Business CEO Says Nadella Can Now Return To 'Founder Mode'

Judson Althoff, the new Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) commercial business chief, reflected on his new role, as CEO Satya Nadella is reallocating some of his responsibilities.

Althoff To Focus On Products, Nadella On AI

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Althoff said that the re-organization ‘frees’ Nadella to return to "founder mode," focusing on the future of AI, including architectures, platforms, strategy, and how AI will shape the broader direction of the industry.

He added: “I’ll be more focused on delivering on our product strategy, roadmap, and engineering deliveries.”

Earlier this week, Nadella told Microsoft employees that Althoff has been promoted to lead the company’s commercial business.

Althoff, who previously led Microsoft’s global sales organization, will also head the new commercial leadership team and supervise marketing. Chief Marketing Officer Takeshi Numoto and his team will now report directly to Althoff.

The reorganization is not part of a succession plan for Nadella, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Nadella, 58, intends to be more deeply involved in Microsoft’s AI development and data center efforts.

Nadella Pushes AI Focus Amid Chip Spend, Anthropic Deal

Microsoft, like its tech rivals, has been heavily investing in AI. The company forecasted more than $30 billion in capital spending for the first quarter of its current fiscal year while also advancing development of its Copilot AI product.

This move also follows a shift in strategy where Microsoft paid Amazon-backed Anthropic for AI features in Office apps, marking a major change from their previous reliance on OpenAI.

