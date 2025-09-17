Space stocks have recovered some recent losses lately, with one major exception that has fallen after a new offering of common stock.

Here's a look at what's going on in the space sector.

RKLB stock dropped after the offering. See the details here.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB shares fell Tuesday after the company announced an offering of up to $750 million of its common stock.

Rocket Lab said it plans to terminate a prior agreement from March that allowed the company to sell up to $500 million of its common stock.

The company had already offered and sold $396.6 million of its common stock under that agreement before replacing it with the latest offering.

Rocket Lab stock was recovering a bit in early trading on Wednesday.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares have recovered some recent losses and gained 8% over the past five days.

The company posted an update on Sunday promoting its space-based cellular broadband network "powered by the largest (2400 sq ft) and most advanced commercial phased arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit" in a post on X.

Intuitive Machines – LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR also recovered some recent losses, gaining more than 10% over the past five days.

Voyager Technologies – VOYG

Voyager Technologies, Inc. VOYG on Monday announced that it has deployed its Space Edge system to the International Space Station, creating the first multi-cloud region in orbit.

Space Edge aims to transform real-time data processing for defense, commercial and government missions by bringing computing power directly to space.

The system processes data in orbit rather than sending it to Earth, reducing latency by up to 30 times compared with traditional satellite-to-ground transfers.

Project Kuiper – AMZN

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN Project Kuiper that it plans to have its satellite internet service available in the United States, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom by the end of the first quarter of that year.

Photo: Shutterstock