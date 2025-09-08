QuantumScape (QS) Stock Surges After Successful Solid-State Battery Demo With Volkswagen

QuantumScape Corp QS shares are trading sharply higher Monday morning after the company, in partnership with Volkswagen's PowerCo, announced the first live demonstration of its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The demonstration, held at the IAA Mobility conference, featured the battery powering a Ducati electric motorcycle.

What To Know: The company says this successful real-world test represents a major step in moving the company’s anode-free solid-state technology from the laboratory to potential commercialization.

The QSE-5 battery cells, produced via the QS Cobra process, showcased impressive performance metrics, including high energy density and the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in under 12 minutes.

The event highlights the progress of QuantumScape’s joint venture with PowerCo. The partnership recently expanded, including up to $131 million in milestone-based payments to QuantumScape, as they work towards scaling manufacturing and bringing the next-generation battery technology to the global market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring Monday’s performance, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has a strong Momentum score of 89.02 and a positive outlook for its medium and long-term price trends.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QS shares are trading higher by 23% to $9.70 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.03 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

Read Also: Top Analyst ‘Unexcited’ About iPhone 17 Event, Despite Boosting Apple Stock Price Target, Cautions Q4 Revenue Miss

How To Buy QS Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in QuantumScape’s case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock