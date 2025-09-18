Uber Eats Delivery Bag On Moped
September 18, 2025 9:19 AM 2 min read

Uber Bets On Drones With Flytrex Deal To Speed Up Deliveries And Cut Costs

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Uber Technologies UBER partnered with Flytrex to launch its first drone delivery program, expanding Uber's logistics strategy.

The U.S. ride-hailing giant gave some of its Wednesday losses after Waymo and Lyft LYFT announced a planned expansion for 2026.

The partnership begins with U.S. Uber Eats pilot markets by year-end.

Also Read: Uber Q2 Earnings: Trips Surge, $20 Billion Stock Buyback, CEO Sees No Slowdown

It will integrate Flytrex's FAA-certified Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones with Uber's global logistics platform to create a faster, safer, and more sustainable delivery network.

The deal marks part of Uber's long-term goal to build a flexible, multimodal delivery system that spans cars, bikes, couriers, and sidewalk robots.

The company also directly invested in drone technology through Flytrex, accelerating plans to scale autonomous aerial logistics.

Flytrex offers proven expertise, having completed over 200,000 deliveries across the U.S. in the past three years under FAA safety certification.

The collaboration allows Uber to cut delivery times to minutes, reduce congestion and emissions, and expand its competitive edge in food and convenience delivery.

Other Uber Initiatives

Uber stock gained over 54% year-to-date as the ride-hailing giant diversifies its revenue stream to unlock value.

Last week, Uber and Joby Aviation JOBY shared plans to partner in 2026 to integrate Blade flights into the Uber app, allowing passengers to book airport and city routes directly.

The deal builds on Joby's acquisition of Blade's passenger business. It aims to speed up the adoption of all-electric air taxis, using Uber's platform reach and Blade's infrastructure to expand zero-emission aerial ridesharing in significant cities.

On September 2, Uber partnered with Best Buy BBY to add same-day delivery of electronics and small appliances from 800 stores to the Uber Eats app.

The deal expands Uber's retail marketplace beyond food and groceries, while giving Best Buy a faster last-mile channel to meet rising consumer demand for quick, convenient fulfillment.

Price Action: UBER stock is up 1.13% at $94.00 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

Photo by Dutchmen Photography via Shutterstock

Connect With Us
