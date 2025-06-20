Zinger Key Points
- Uber expands AI Solutions to 30 countries, offering tools to train smart agents using real-world tasks and multilingual support.
- Bank of America names Uber a top pick as AI push grows with AV plans, global data services, and enterprise tools.
Uber Technologies UBER is using its global reach and experience with tech to sell artificial intelligence-related services to other companies.
What Happened: On Friday, the San Francisco-based company announced the expansion of its AI data services to 30 countries.
Uber AI Solutions (it used to be called Uber Scaled Solutions) claims to offer tools and data to help train smart AI agents to understand and “navigate real-world business processes.”
The Dara Khosrowshahi-led firm is providing access to its global gig worker network for tasks like tagging images, refining translations, and verifying AI output. It’s also offering tools to help businesses build smart AI agents for customer support, order processing, and more.
Why It Matters: Uber is transforming from just a ride-hailing and food delivery company into a global AI infrastructure provider. It's monetizing its decade of experience managing and collecting data to help others build AI.
This shift puts the car service company in competition with AI businesses. Think of firms like Scale AI and Amazon Mechanical Turk, a crowdsourcing marketplace that allows businesses to outsource processes.
Meanwhile, Uber remains invested in scaling self-driving mobility, collaborating with car companies like Volkswagen on autonomous EVs, starting in Los Angeles by 2026. It also forged partnerships with May Mobility and Momenta.
Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post named Uber a top pick in the broader travel and transportation sector, driven by AI’s potential to open up the competitive autonomous vehicle (AV) market.
Price Action: UBER stock is trading higher by 1.3% to $84.55 at last check Friday.
