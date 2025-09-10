Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY said it will partner with Uber Technologies Inc. UBER to integrate Blade flights into the Uber app beginning in 2026. Joby shares rose after the announcement.

The integration follows Joby's August acquisition of Blade's passenger business and aims to accelerate the adoption of all-electric air taxis in major cities.

Passengers will soon be able to book Blade routes directly through Uber's platform, connecting them to airports and urban hubs in markets such as New York and Southern Europe.

Joby said the move sets the stage for its zero-emissions aircraft, designed to carry four passengers and a pilot at speeds of up to 200 mph.

Joby and Uber have collaborated since 2019, when the air taxi developer joined Uber's Elevate program. Joby acquired Elevate in 2021, gaining tools for demand modeling and operational planning. By combining Uber's platform reach with Blade's infrastructure, the companies expect to deliver faster adoption of aerial ridesharing services.

Blade flew more than 50,000 passengers in 2024 on routes that included New York airports, Manhattan, and the Hamptons, along with destinations in Southern Europe. Joby intends to leverage Blade's landing network and lounges to accelerate the deployment of its aircraft in cities including Los Angeles, Dubai, London, and Tokyo.

Electric aviation is drawing significant investment as airlines and startups push urban air mobility forward. Competitors like Archer Aviation and Vertical Aerospace are also advancing projects, creating the airline-backed fleet that could reshape how travelers move through crowded metropolitan regions.

Price Action: JOBY shares are trading higher by 0.86% to $13.54 at last check Wednesday, and UBER was down 1.23%.

