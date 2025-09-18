Elon Musk Says Future Of Public Transport Is 'Individualized' Autonomous EVs: 'You Can't Have 3D Buildings…'

Tesla Inc. TSLA Elon Musk says that the future is "individualized mass transit" as his tunnel construction and infrastructure enterprise, The Boring Company, inches closer to completing the planned expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop.

Individualized Mass Transit Is The Future, Says Elon Musk

Quoting a post by the Boring Company on the social media platform X on Wednesday, a user on the platform, Austin Vernon, hailed the company's progress as it shared updates on a new tunnel being dug in Las Vegas.

"Boring Company is dangerously close to being able to provide every city dozens of miles of light rail/BRT type capacity with no public money," Vernon said in the post, adding that the tunnels would provide faster travel times.

Responding to Vernon's post, Musk said that while he loves trains as a means of transport, "the future is individualized mass transit with autonomous electric vehicles taking you precisely to your destination." Musk also highlighted how tunnels facilitate better flow of traffic by addressing choke points.

"You can't have 3D buildings and expect a 2D transport system to be effective! Multiple layers of tunnels enable transport to be 3D too," Musk said. He also outlined how pods/cars in vacuum tunnels serve as the "fastest way to travel long distances."

The Boring Company's Dubai Plans, $20 Trillion Trans-Atlantic Tunnel

The comments come as the Boring Company, which plans on constructing over 68 miles of tunnels in Las Vegas with over 55 stations planned in the completed Loop, also proposed expanding its presence in the Middle East with a Dubai loop in the pipeline after signing an MoU with the local government in the Emirate.

Musk had also said that his enterprise could dig the proposed $20 trillion Trans-Atlantic tunnel for "1000x less money" earlier this year. The concept for the tunnel, which has been around for decades, would connect New York City in the U.S. to London in the UK.

Tesla's Autonomous Push, Robotaxi Expansion

Meanwhile, Musk recently shared that he was focused on Tesla's autonomous driving pursuits, with the billionaire saying that the company's AI5 autonomous driving chipset would constitute a "forty times" improvement over the AI4 chip.

However, experts like Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber, as well as Uber Technologies Inc. UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, have questioned Tesla's camera-only approach to autonomous driving. Recently, Tesla was also slammed by The Dawn Project's founder, Dan O'Dowd, for redacting Robotaxi crash reports.

Speaking of which, the company announced that it was expanding its Robotaxi in Austin, which would also operate on highways as Tesla moved the onboard safety operator to the driver's seat in what could potentially be a move to circumvent Texas' new autonomous regulations.

