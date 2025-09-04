Tesla Moves Safety Operator To Driver's Seat As Robotaxi Hits Austin Highways

Tesla Inc. TSLA has moved the safety monitor in its Robotaxis from the passenger seat to the driver's seat in Austin as operations expand to highways

Tesla Moves Safety Monitor To Driver's Seat

Tesla has expanded its Robotaxi operations in Austin as the company decided to offer highway rides on its self-driving cabs on September 1. Moving the safety monitor to the driver's seat could offer better control in emergencies, Electrek reported on Wednesday.

However, the move could also be a result of changes in Texas's autonomous driving regulations, which coincided with highway expansion. New regulations under SB 2807 offer stricter oversight.

SB 2807 dictates that companies operating level 4-5 autonomous driving must report safety data, have first responder plans in place and achieve "minimal risk condition" like pulling over should there be failure, the report says.

Failure to meet the standards could result in the revocation of the license. By placing the safety monitor in the driver's seat, Tesla has reverted to level 2 autonomy, allowing it to continue Robotaxi operations, the report suggests.

Elon Musk's Robotaxi Ambitions, NYC Expansion

The news comes as CEO Elon Musk had shared the ambitious goal of serving half the population of the U.S. with Tesla Robotaxis by the end of the year during the company's second-quarter earnings call recently.

To that end, Tesla recently posted a job listing on its official website, looking for safety operators for its Robotaxi's testing operations in NYC. Tesla was offering over $33/hr for the position, the listing said.

FSD Lawsuits, Stricter Government Oversight

Tesla is also facing multiple lawsuits over the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, which forms the basis of the company's autonomous driving ambitions. Tesla was sued by investors, expressing concern over the FSD system's safety and capabilities.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the NHTSA, Jonathan Morisson, had called for stricter oversight on autonomous driving in the U.S., posing another challenge for Musk and Tesla's Robotaxi plans.

