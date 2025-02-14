Elon Musk's Boring Company To Build 'Dubai Loop' To Handle Upto 100,000 Passengers Per Hour, Slashing Travel Time With Electric Vehicles

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with ‘The Boring Company‘ to put up a loop system in Dubai, the Elon Musk-owned company said in a statement on Thursday.

What Happened: The project, nicknamed Dubai Loop, will initially have 11 stations and 17 kilometers of tunnel. It will be capable of transporting over 20,000 passengers per hour, the billionaire-owned tunneling company said.

This initial pilot system will later be expanded to an underground transportation system through the Emirate of Dubai with the capacity of transporting over 100,000 passengers every hour, the company said, while adding that this will reduce travel time and promote sustainability with the use of electric vehicles within the tunnels.

The company, however, did not provide a timeline for the completion of either the initial phase of construction or the whole project.

The company did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Excited to announce that a Dubai Loop will be built by The @BoringCompany! https://t.co/7ILR3IclDM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2025

Why It Matters: The Boring Company was founded by Musk in 2017 as a subsidiary of his rocket manufacturing company SpaceX but spun off a year later. The company makes underground tunnels or loops aimed at resolving traffic in congested cities such as Las Vegas.

Boring Company’s Vegas Loop has already transported over two million passengers across the city since 2021. Once complete, the Vegas Loop is expected to transport more than 90,000 passengers per hour.

