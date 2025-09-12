Ross Gerber Says Tesla Will Not Achieve Level 4, Level 5 Autonomy Without Addressing Hardware Issues: 'Elon Musk Hasn't Solved FSD...'

Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber says that Tesla Inc. TSLA will not achieve Level 4 and Level 5 autonomy without fixing hardware issues.

Elon Musk Fiddling With Software

The investor shared his thoughts in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, saying that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was fiddling with "software without addressing the hardware issues on teslas," adding that the company wouldn't achieve L4 or L5 Autonomy.

"A simple question would be if Elon Musk hasn't solved FSD while others have," Gerber said in the post, before questioning whether more software and programming could fix the company's FSD woes, "after so many years of failure."

"Why does Tesla FSD not work as promised and what are they going to do now that will somehow make it work?" Gerber asked towards the end of his post, hinting at frustration with the slower-than-expected progress of Tesla's autonomous driving system.

Tesla's FSD Revision, Lawsuits

Gerber's comments follow a quiet revision of the FSD system's definition and meaning by Tesla after the EV giant's board of directors had unveiled a new pay package for Musk, which could make him the world's first trillionaire.

The company's official website now says that the FSD currently offered on Tesla vehicles does not give the car autonomous capabilities and it requires human supervision at all times.

The company also defined what FSD was in the SEC filing for Musk's pay package, saying that it is an "advanced driving system, regardless of the marketing name used, that is capable of performing transportation tasks that provide autonomous or similar functionality under specified driving conditions."

Musk's pay package also includes a milestone of 10 million active FSD subscriptions as one of the conditions for Musk to receive a tranche of the compensation award.

Separately, Tesla has also been facing lawsuits over the company's alleged misrepresentations of the system's capabilities as well as safety, filed by investors as well as customers.

Robotaxi Expansion, App Roll Out

The company has also expanded its Robotaxi service in Austin, where it will now also operate on the highways, with the onboard safety operator having been moved from the passenger seat to the driver's seat.

The company also rolled out its Robotaxi app on the Apple Inc. AAPL App Store, where it quickly climbed the download charts. Customers downloading the app, however, would need to join a waitlist before they can use the service.

