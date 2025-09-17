Elon Musk Thinks xAI Can Achieve AGI With Grok 5 Amid Renewed Focus On Tesla, AI: 'Never Thought That Before'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, can achieve AGI with the latest version of its AI model, Grok 5.

‘Never Thought That Before,' Says Elon Musk

On Tuesday, X Freeze, a user on the social media platform X, shared a graph which showcased Grok 4's performance on the ARC-AGI leaderboard, which, according to the official website, measures an AI model's ability "to reason, solve novel problems, and adapt to new situations."

The post illustrates Grok 4's performance in comparison with other AI models like ChatGPT. Responding to the post, Musk shared his thoughts on the results. "I now think xAI has a chance of reaching AGI with Grok 5," Musk shared in the post, adding that he had "never thought that before."

AGI, or Artificial General Intelligence, is a hypothetical artificial intelligence model that is capable of matching or surpassing human intelligence across tasks like thinking, reasoning and other domains by a wide margin. Achieving AGI is one of the primary goals of artificial intelligence companies today.

Elon Musk Reaffirms Commitment To Tesla

The news comes as Musk recently shared an insight into his schedule, which showcased a renewed commitment towards Tesla and his other ventures, illustrated by a $1 billion stock purchase, which sent TSLA on a rally. Musk had shared that he was particularly focused on the EV giant's autonomous driving, AI and production target push.

Musk had earlier shared updates on Tesla's autonomous driving push during an appearance at an event, saying that the AI5 chipset would provide improvements of over "forty times" that of the AI4 chip.

Interestingly, Tesla also recently changed the definition of the FSD or Full Self-Driving system, saying that the system does not make a vehicle capable of autonomous driving.

FSD is also under fire from Ross Gerber, who has questioned the system's effectiveness, saying that the company can't achieve L4 L5 autonomous capability with the FSD System. Despite this, Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, suggests a trillion-dollar market opportunity for Tesla's autonomous push.

Amid A Trillion-Dollar Pay Package, A Possible xAI Merger?

Musk has also been in the news for the recently announced pay package unveiled by the Tesla board for Musk, which, if the stipulated conditions and milestones are met, could make Musk the first trillionaire. The conditions include ten million FSD subscriptions as well as an $8.5 trillion market capitalization for the EV giant.

However, to reach that mark, experts like Gene Munster suggest a possible merger/acquisition of xAI by Tesla, adding that xAI’s research could help the EV giant develop its products amid a push towards Robotics with the Optimus humanoid robot.

Grok And Other AI Models On Tesla Vehicles

Tesla currently offers Grok integration on its vehicles in the U.S. However, the integration is only available on all vehicles with the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD chips.

However, the EV giant plans to offer DeepSeek AI on its vehicles in the Chinese markets in collaboration with ByteDance Ltd's Dubao AI model. DeepSeek will handle the AI interaction in the car, according to internal documents that recently surfaced.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock.com