Elon Musk Shares Updates On Robots, Starlink-Enabled Smartphones, AI Push In Latest Interview, Says Optimus Could Be 'Biggest Product Ever'

CEO Elon Musk has shared updates on autonomous driving, Optimus humanoid robots and artificial intelligence pursuits during a recent event.

Optimus Could Be ‘The Biggest Product Ever'

Speaking at the All In Summit on Tuesday, Musk shared a comprehensive list of updates on all of his ventures.

On the Optimus robot, Musk shared that Tesla was finalizing the design of the Optimus version 3 robot, which would boast the "manual dexterity of a human," indicating a complex hand design as well as an "AI mind" to comprehend reality. Musk also said the version 3 Robot would be made in high volumes.

He also highlighted challenges faced by Tesla to scale Optimus, outlining that the company has had to create a supply chain from scratch. Still, he added that Optimus had the potential to be "the biggest product ever." He also said that when Optimus hits a million units per year production milestone, it would cost Tesla $20,000-$25,000 to make a unit.

Musk had earlier said that the Optimus robot could represent over 80% of Tesla's future value. The company has also released its latest Master Plan IV, which illustrates a shift in focus for Tesla towards AI and robotics.

AI5 Would Be An ‘Immense Jump' From AI4

Musk said that the next-generation AI5 self-driving chipset would be a huge upgrade over the current AI4 chipsets. "The improvement in AI5 would be forty times better than AI4," Musk said, adding that it would have nine times more memory and eight times more computing power.

He added that he was "confident" that the current AI4 chips can achieve 2-3 times better self-driving safety than humans and that it'd make cars feel "sentient."

Tesla had recently also pulled the plug on the company's Dojo program, which was responsible for in-house chip development activities. The company also signed a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Electronics SSNLF for AI6 chipsets.

Starlink-Enabled Smartphones, Starship Updates

After SpaceX acquired Echostar Corporation's SATS AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses for approximately $17 billion, Musk was asked about a potential Starlink smartphone.

"There are hardware changes that need to happen in the phones," Musk said, to be able to connect with Starlink frequencies. He added that the company was also building satellites designed for smartphone connectivity and that the company was working with smartphone companies as well. Musk also hinted that Starlink could potentially buy phone carriers in the future.

Musk also said that SpaceX's Starship Version 3 "would demonstrate full resusability next year, catching both the booster and the ship," unless there were some major problems. It's worth noting that Musk had recently teased the Starship V3 and V4 rockets after Starship's tenth successful launch test following multiple delays and failures.

‘Grokipidia' Could Be In The Works

On the artificial intelligence front, Musk shared that xAI, which has sued Apple Inc. AAPL and artificial intelligence giant OpenAI over alleged favoritism, was training its model Grok to correct mistakes and "remove falsehoods" from training data from "books, PDFs, websites."

Musk said that Grok would be able to rewrite information with "corrections," which led to being asked about Grokipedia, a Grok-enhanced version of Wikipedia, to which Musk said it could be "interesting."

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock