Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares traded higher on Monday after the company announced on Friday that it will join the White House's new electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft program.

The initiative, aimed at speeding the rollout of flying taxis, will see Archer collaborate with airlines and U.S. cities to design and conduct trial operations.

The program, known as the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in June.

It directs the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to set up controlled operating environments that allow manufacturers to test electric aircraft before full certification.

Archer plans to partner with United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL and local governments to run supervised trial flights of its Midnight aircraft.

The company said the demonstrations will aim to prove the vehicles can operate quietly, safely and at scale, key factors in gaining community support.

"This is a landmark moment for our industry and our country," said Adam Goldstein, Archer's founder and CEO. "We'll demonstrate that air taxis can operate safely and quietly." Mike Leskinen, United's chief financial officer, said the program reflects the airline's belief that electric flying taxis can reshape urban transport for passengers.

The DOT and FAA framework provides cities a direct role in these trials, which could begin as soon as next year. Federal officials said the operations will supply essential data and feedback to inform future certification and commercial expansion.

Electric aviation has drawn heavy backing from major carriers and investors. Joby Aviation JOBY, Archer and Vertical Aerospace EVTL are among the companies racing to introduce fleets that could one day rival ground-based ridesharing. Analysts note that airline-backed fleets may eventually complement or replace car services in congested metropolitan areas.

Price Action: ACHR shares are trading higher by 7.43% to $9.40 premarket at last check Monday.

