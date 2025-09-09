Joby, Archer, Vertical: Meet The Airline-Backed Fleet That Could Replace Your Uber

The electric air taxi race is no longer science fiction — it's a boardroom strategy. Airlines are pouring money and credibility into electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) startups, betting that these sleek aircraft will shuttle travelers from airports to city centers in minutes, bypassing traffic and redefining short-haul transport.

For investors, this isn't just about futuristic tech; it's about which eVOTL-backed startup becomes the Tesla Inc TSLA of the skies.

Joby Aviation: Delta and Uber's Future Flyer

Valued at nearly $5 billion, Joby Aviation Inc JOBY has secured investments and partnerships with Delta Air Lines Inc DAL and Uber Technologies Inc UBER.

Joby is aiming to launch commercial operations in 2025, offering seamless connections from airports to downtown hubs. Its collaboration with Uber could integrate air taxis directly into ride-hailing apps, giving Joby a strong advantage in consumer adoption.

Archer Aviation: United's Bold Bet

With United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL in its corner, Archer Aviation Inc ACHR has a $1 billion order for its Midnight eVTOL aircraft.

Archer is targeting FAA certification in 2025 and plans to use United's hub cities, such as Chicago and Newark as launchpads for its air taxi network. This strategic backing signals serious intent from United to own a piece of the future of mobility.

Vertical Aerospace: Global Reach with American and Japan Airlines

Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL is making headlines after completing phase three wingborne testing of its VX4 prototype. With backing from American Airlines Group Inc AAL and Japan Airlines JAPSY, Vertical has around 1,500 preorders. It's targeting full certification by 2028, positioning itself as a global player in advanced air mobility.

Investor Takeaway: Big Bets, Bigger Payoffs?

Though revenue is years away, the eVTOL sector's momentum mirrors early-stage EV hype. These airline alliances lend legitimacy and funding, making Joby, Archer and Vertical some of the most closely watched names in aerospace innovation.

Investors betting early could be buying into the next transportation revolution.

Courtesy of Joby Aviation, Inc.