Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM stock gained on Wednesday after reporting August 2025 sales figures bearing testimony to the continued artificial intelligence frenzy.

The contract chipmaker reported monthly consolidated revenue of 335.77 billion New Taiwanese dollars, up 3.9% from July and 33.8% from a year earlier.

From January to August 2025, revenue reached 2.43 trillion New Taiwanese dollars, rising 37.1% year-over-year.

Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Analysts Expect Minimal Risk From Nanjing Plant Setback

Taiwan Semiconductor shares have risen more than 27% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 11% gain.

Industry forecasts point to continued growth in semiconductor spending. Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International projects global equipment sales will climb 7.4% to $125.5 billion in 2025, with a further 10% rise expected in 2026, fueled by AI and high-performance computing.

Taiwan alone could see equipment investment surge 70% to $28 billion, driven by GPUs, memory chips, and advanced packaging technologies.

Taiwan Semiconductor remains a critical partner for AI-focused companies, particularly Nvidia NVDA, as technology giants including Microsoft MSFT and Meta Platforms META expand their AI infrastructure.

Six Wall Street analysts set a consensus price forecast of $212.80 for Taiwan Semiconductor. The three most recent ratings, Needham on July 17, Susquehanna on July 14, and Needham again on July 1, gave an average forecast of $268.33, implying a 4.28% upside from those calls.

Price Action: TSM stock is trading higher by 2.46% to $257.10 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock