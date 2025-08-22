Google's Pixel 10 Is All Mama Mia, Apple's Siri Still MIA

The AI phone wars have officially arrived—and for now, Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGL GOOG Google is lapping Apple Inc AAPL. With the Pixel 10, Google isn't just showing off flashy tricks, it's delivering AI that feels genuinely useful. And that leaves Apple's much-hyped Siri overhaul looking more like vaporware than a revolution.

On Wednesday, Google unveiled its Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, loaded with AI features that feel less like gimmicks and more like tools you'd actually use. Real-time translation in your own cloned voice? Check. A Camera Coach that gives posing instructions and edits photos on command? Check. Magic Cue, a personal assistant that plucks relevant info from your inbox, texts and calendar at just the right time? Double check.

Meanwhile, Apple users are still waiting for "Apple Intelligence" to get smarter. Siri, the digital sidekick Apple teased earlier this year, remains largely MIA. Samsung, for its part, is already fusing Google's Gemini AI into its Galaxy phones.

Read Also: Google Aims At Apple During Pixel 10 Launch, Referring To Siri Upgrade Delays As ‘Broken Promises,’ Calls Green Vs Blue Bubble War ‘Silly’

Why Pixel's AI Pops

The Pixel 10's strength isn't in hardware—it's in software that anticipates what you'll need before you ask. When you call United Airlines, your flight reservation pops up. When a friend asks about that coffee shop you forgot, Magic Cue pulls it from an old thread. And when you're traveling abroad, your voice can suddenly order dinner in fluent German, Italian or Hindi.

Google has long been the software wizard of the smartphone space, but this time it's going straight for Apple's crown: AI that's personal, practical and seamless.

The Market Reality

Here's the catch: Google Pixel still only holds a sliver of the smartphone market. iPhone loyalists aren't likely to ditch their green text bubbles anytime soon. But Google knows it doesn't need to win the hardware war—it just needs to set the AI bar high enough that Apple looks behind the curve.

For now, the verdict is clear: Google is giving users AI magic today, while Apple is still promising it tomorrow.

