EV Sales Surge In Europe, China — Tesla Slips While BYD Grows 300% In UK

Global electric vehicle sales grew over 21% year-on-year in July and crossed 10.7 million units sold globally, a 27% year-to-date increase as China continues to be in the driver's seat of global EV growth.

1.6 Million Electric Vehicles Sold In July, China Continues 50% Market Penetration

Global EV sales clocked in at 1.6 million units in July, which, while representing a 21% YoY growth, still declined 9% when compared to May 2025, data shared in a report by market research firm Rho Motion showed on Tuesday.

The report shows that China has maintained a 50% EV penetration rate for July despite a slip in sales, with the EV market falling 13% in July compared to June 2025. China's EV sales were also up 40% Year-To-Date.

North America Records 2% Growth In EV Sales

EV sales in North America recorded a modest 2% growth YTD and Rho Motion expects short-term growth in EV sales before the $7,500 Federal EV Credit ends on September 30.

Elsewhere, the European EV sales grew 30% YTD. Germany and the UK lead with growth of 43% and 32%. Italy experienced a 40% surge in sales, the report suggests.

Tesla Sales Down, BYD Experiences Growth

The report comes as Tesla Inc. TSLA recorded dwindling sales in multiple markets throughout the globe. Tesla also experienced a 21% fall in sales in California.

Elsewhere, BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF also recorded a growth of more than 300% in the UK as the company bolsters its presence overseas.

Ford Unveils New EV Platform, GM To Source Batteries From CATL

Ford Motor Co. F has unveiled its all-new affordable EV platform that the company says will help the company compete with the Chinese automakers. The company also plans to invest $5 billion into production efforts.

Meanwhile, General Motors Co. GM has announced it will import LFP batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technologies Limited, or CATL, for the company's most affordable electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Photo Courtesy: Natee Meepian On Shutterstock.com