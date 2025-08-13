Gene Munster Says 'Never Bet Against Elon' — Musk Will Get What He Wants From Apple Without Lawsuit, 'Give It Two Weeks'

Investor Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management has said that Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk won't need to sue Apple Inc. AAPL amid the Grok app store ranking row.

‘Give It Two Weeks To Sort Out,' Says Gene Munster

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, Munster said that Musk wouldn't need to sue the Cupertino-based tech giant amid allegations of favoritism towards OpenAI's ChatGPT in the company's App Store. "Give it two weeks to sort out," the investor said.

"While Apple has a right to run their store, I’ve learned the hard way never bet against Elon," Munster said before adding that Apple could feature the Grok app on its "Must-Have Apps" section in the App Store.

"Even though they don’t have to make the accommodation, they likely will to avoid the headache of a lawsuit," he said in the post.

iPhone Users Are Loving Grok

He then compared the rankings of the ChatGPT app and the Grok app on the App Store, where ChatGPT and Grok ranked first and second on the productivity section. Grok was also in sixth place for overall app rankings.

"It's clear iPhone users are loving Grok," Munster said in the post, but added that the Must Haves section has "ChatGPT at #7 out of 21," but Grok isn't featured. However, Munster also added that Apple's commercial deals with OpenAI could play a role.

"Most likely those deals include preferential treatment in the App Store," he said, but conceded that a legal advantage doesn't matter "when locking horns with Musk."

Elon Musk Alleges Antitrust Violations, Apple's Partnership With OpenAI

The comments follow Musk's threats that his AI company, xAI, would pursue legal action against Apple in what the billionaire says is an "unequivocal antitrust violation."

Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT's capabilities into its various operating systems like iOS, iPadOS and macOS, which was hailed by OpenAI founder Sam Altman.

Tesla Scraps Dojo, Offers Grok In Its Vehicles

Elsewhere, Tesla has scrapped its in-house AI chip development efforts as the company pulled the plug on Dojo amid a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Electronics SSNLF to develop AI6 self-driving chips.

Tesla also said it would integrate Grok into various models in the U.S. However, the EV giant had earlier said the integration would first be rolled out to Teslas with the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD chips.

