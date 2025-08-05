Elon Musk-Led Tesla's Woes Deepen As UK Sales Plunge 60% In July—Rival BYD Surges Over 300%

Tesla Inc. TSLA global sales decline continues as the UK becomes the latest region to see the EV giant's sales tumble, as rival BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF continues global growth.

Tesla July Sales Fall Almost 60% In UK, Market Share Slips To Less Than 1%

Tesla sold 987 units in July 2025, compared to 2,462 units in the UK last year during the same month, resulting in a 59.91% decline as the company's July market share fell to 0.70%, data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed on Tuesday.

Year-To-Date (YTD), Tesla holds over 2.01% of the UK's total market share and has delivered over 23,708 units, an almost 7% decline from last year's 25,491 units the company sold during the same period last year.

BYD Sees Triple-Digit Percentage Growth In The UK

Interestingly, BYD saw a strong growth in sales during July as the company sold over 3,184 units, up from the previous year's total of 782 units in July. The figure represents over 314% surge.

BYD's YTD sales for 2025 came in at 22,574 units, helping it capture 1.91% of the UK's market. YTD sales for BYD have also surged 514% YoY as the company registered a modest 3,672 units in the UK last year.

Tesla's Sales Woes Continue To Add To Elon Musk's Troubles

Tesla's dwindling sales figures could pose another challenge for CEO Elon Musk as the company recently stopped taking orders for the Model S and the Model X in the region, as well as reported declining sales in Sweden, Denmark and France.

Musk's Robotaxi ambitions are also under scrutiny as President Donald Trump's pick to lead the NHTSA called for tougher oversight on autonomous vehicles in the country.

Tesla, meanwhile, has kicked off ride-hailing operations in the San Francisco Bay Area, though it is with the presence of a safety driver as the company does not have authorization to operate Robotaxis in the state.

BYD's Growth Continues Despite Domestic Scrutiny From Beijing

Meanwhile, BYD is on track to execute its global expansion plans with the company's luxury-focused subsidiary, Yangwang, set for a 2026 debut in the European market.

However, the company also experienced a decline in sales for the first time in six months, as sales fell 14% in July and deliveries fell 10% despite a growth in EV sales for the company.

BYD has been accused of allegedly inflating sales figures by insuring vehicles before they were sold to customers to meet domestic sales targets, drawing ire from the CCP amid China's fiercely contested EV price war.

