AI Surprises Bill Gates, Meta And Microsoft Unleash AI Tsunami And More: This Week In AI

by Rounak Jain
The past week has been a whirlwind of tech news, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage. From Bill Gates‘ surprising remarks about AI’s rapid progress to the massive investments in AI by tech giants Microsoft Corp. MSFTMeta Platforms Inc. META, and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, it’s clear that AI is shaping the future of technology.

Bill Gates Is Surprised

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, expressed his astonishment at the pace of AI’s advancement, raising questions about when AI might replace human workers across industries.

A $240 Billion Spending Spree

The AI revolution is now a $240 billion spending spree, with Meta PlatformsMicrosoft, and Alphabet pouring unprecedented capital into AI infrastructure. This investment is seen as a “watershed moment” for technology by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

ARM Considers A Shift

Arm Holdings ARM is considering a significant strategic shift towards developing "full-end solutions" and chiplets, potentially moving beyond its traditional intellectual property (IP) licensing model. This move comes as demand for AI skyrockets.

AI Smart Glasses In Focus

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that AI-powered smart glasses will become so essential that not wearing them will be akin to living with poor eyesight without corrective lenses. He expressed strong conviction in the future of AI-enabled wearables during Meta’s second-quarter 2025 earnings call.

iPhone’s To Remain Central

Despite the rise of screenless AI devices, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook maintains that the iPhone remains central to future tech. This comes as former design chief Jony Ive collaborates with OpenAI to build next-generation AI hardware.

