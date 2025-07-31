The AI revolution is officially a $240 billion spending spree. Meta Platforms Inc META, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGL GOOG Google are pouring unprecedented capital into AI infrastructure, igniting what Wedbush analyst Dan Ives calls a “watershed moment” for technology.

The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AGIX tracks the price movement of AI stocks, as can be seen here.

This tidal wave of investment — expected to exceed $240 billion combined over 2025 and 2026 — signals that the tech giants are not just chasing AI hype, but building the unstoppable engine behind the next industrial revolution.

Read Also: Meta’s AI Empire Grows — Fueled By OpenAI, DeepMind, Apple Defectors

$250 Billion: The AI Cloud Arms Race

According to JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, the three cloud giants are aggressively expanding capex to fuel AI. Meta alone is guiding for nearly $100 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, focused on servers, data centers, and networking. Google raised its 2025 capex outlook to $85 billion, accelerating server deployments and datacenter builds. Meanwhile, Microsoft's September quarter capex hit $30 billion+, implying a possible annualized spend north of $100 billion if trends hold.

Taking into account (and leaving room for caution), these investments suggest a combined two-year AI infrastructure war chest exceeding $250 billion — a massive leap that validates the sector's growth potential. This capital race not only builds the backbone for AI but also creates spillover opportunities for hardware, software, and infrastructure companies.

AI's Golden Age: More Room To Run

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees this massive spending as proof that AI's growth runway is far from over. "We're only at 10 pm in the AI party," he says, with the "party" expected to last until 4 am — meaning years of explosive growth remain. With $2 trillion forecasted in enterprise and government AI spending over the next three years, tech titans like Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet are laying the digital railroads for the next century.

JPMorgan analysts add that the real financial upside may lie with the less obvious players — those with leverage to AI infrastructure spending.

In particular, they highlight companies like Amphenol Corp APH, Arista Networks Inc ANET, Celestica Inc CLS, Ciena Corp CIEN, Coherent Corp COHR, Flex Ltd FLEX, Jabil Inc JBL, and Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE as under-the-radar beneficiaries. According to the analysts, these companies are poised to experience pronounced earnings momentum as AI capital expenditures (capex) flow downstream into servers, interconnects, and optical components.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock