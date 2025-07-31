July 31, 2025 10:45 AM 3 min read

Magnificent Seven Now Worth Over $19 Trillion—And They Make Up 35% Of The S&P 500

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Wall Street's most powerful tech giants are rewriting the rules of market dominance.

What Happened: The so-called Magnificent Seven tech giants surged to a record-breaking $19.4 trillion in combined market value Thursday morning. This latest surge is reshaping the very structure of the S&P 500—leaving investors stunned.

Indeed, blowout earnings reports from Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Meta Platforms Inc. META helped propel the overall valuation.

The group—which also includes Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Tesla Inc., TSLA—now makes up 35% of the S&P 500's total value, a new all-time high for index concentration.

The combined market cap is now above China's entire economy, which was worth $18.7 trillion in 2024, according to the World Bank.

At $19.4 trillion, the group is nearly as large as the Eurozone and U.K. economies combined—$16.4 trillion and $3.6 trillion, respectively.

CompanyMarket Cap (USD)
Nvidia Corp.$4.42 trillion
Microsoft Corp.$4.04 trillion
Apple Inc.$3.12 trillion
Amazon.com Inc.$2.47 trillion
Alphabet Inc.$2.35 trillion
Meta Platforms Inc.$1.97 trillion
Tesla Inc.$1.03 trillion

AI Tailwind Fuels Microsoft, Meta

Shares of Meta Platforms rallied over 12% during Thursday’s morning trading in New York, while Microsoft rose 6%, with the latter topping $4 trillion value for the first time.

Microsoft's gains were driven by robust AI momentum.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan said the company's performance "validates our thesis that AI percolates up the stack."

He highlighted that Azure Databricks and OpenAI use cases are scaling rapidly, while CapEx surged 58% to over $88 billion without eroding margins.

He sees Microsoft "well-positioned to capitalize on this shift and drive earnings reacceleration." to drive another cycle of earnings reacceleration, citing upside from OpenAI revenue sharing and cross-selling across its ecosystem.

Goldman Sachs raised Microsoft’s 12-month price target from $550 to $630, implying a 17% surge from current levels.

Bank of America's Brad Sills echoed that view, calling Microsoft a clear "AI beneficiary" across infrastructure and applications. He raised the firm's price objective to $640 from $515.

Meta's stock also climbed following its earnings beat and strong guidance.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan said AI is driving upside in ad engagement, monetization and operating performance.

"Instagram video watch time is up 20% YoY globally, and AI ad tools like Advantage+ are scaling fast," he said, highlighting the company's resilience even as expenses rise.

Goldman raised Meta’s 12-month price target from $775 to $830, stating that "visibility into 2026 and beyond topline growth will be critical" as Meta invests in long-term initiatives like its Superintelligence Lab and spatial computing projects.

Bank of America's Justin Post also remained bullish, saying Meta's growing ad capabilities and AI strength "reinforce our confidence" in the stock's long-term trajectory.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$209.070.01%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
29.03
Growth
32.89
Quality
74.53
Value
9.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$231.990.78%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$192.94-1.82%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$776.5511.7%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$535.904.42%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$180.890.90%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$316.15-0.91%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved