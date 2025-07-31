Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Microsoft Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 44,566.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.26% to 21,395.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.76% to 6,411.57.

Check This Out: Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 2.9% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Microsoft Corp MSFT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong forecast for the current quarter on Wednesday.

Microsoft reported fourth-quarter revenue of $76.44 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $73.80 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.65, beating a Street consensus estimate of $3.37.

Equities Trading UP



Soligenix, Inc. SNGX shares shot up 73% to $2.1793 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

shares shot up 73% to $2.1793 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales. Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. VRME got a boost, surging 64% to $1.1250 after the company announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.

got a boost, surging 64% to $1.1250 after the company announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM shares were also up, gaining 55% to $8.32 after the company announced it, along with PsyLabs, achieved a breakthrough in GMP-aligned high-purity ibogaine production.

Equities Trading DOWN

Pulmonx Corporation LUNG shares dropped 37% to $1.9750 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target from $9 to $2.5, while D. Boral Capital cut its price target from $17 to $16.

shares dropped 37% to $1.9750 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target from $9 to $2.5, while D. Boral Capital cut its price target from $17 to $16. Shares of Align Technology, Inc. ALGN were down 31% to $140.66 after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and issued soft third-quarter guidance.

were down 31% to $140.66 after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and issued soft third-quarter guidance. GRI Bio, Inc. GRI was down, falling 31% to $1.43 as the company reported 6-week interim biomarker results from Phase 2a idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis study.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $69.46 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,354.30.

Silver traded down 2.8% to $36.675 on Thursday, while copper fell 21.4% to $4.3860.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.60%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.18% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.36%.

Economics

The core PCE price index rose 0.3% from the previous month in June.

Personal spending rose 0.3% month-over-month in June, while personal income rose by 0.3% month-over-month to $25.794 trillion.

U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 1,000 from the previous week to 218,000 in the fourth week of July, compared to market estimates of 224,000.

U.S. employment costs rose by 0.9% in the second quarter.

U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 62,075 in July.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock