Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Microsoft Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Thursday.
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 44,566.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.26% to 21,395.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.76% to 6,411.57.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 2.9% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 0.7%.
Top Headline
Microsoft Corp MSFT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong forecast for the current quarter on Wednesday.
Microsoft reported fourth-quarter revenue of $76.44 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $73.80 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.65, beating a Street consensus estimate of $3.37.
Equities Trading UP
- Soligenix, Inc. SNGX shares shot up 73% to $2.1793 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
- Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. VRME got a boost, surging 64% to $1.1250 after the company announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.
- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM shares were also up, gaining 55% to $8.32 after the company announced it, along with PsyLabs, achieved a breakthrough in GMP-aligned high-purity ibogaine production.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Pulmonx Corporation LUNG shares dropped 37% to $1.9750 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target from $9 to $2.5, while D. Boral Capital cut its price target from $17 to $16.
- Shares of Align Technology, Inc. ALGN were down 31% to $140.66 after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and issued soft third-quarter guidance.
- GRI Bio, Inc. GRI was down, falling 31% to $1.43 as the company reported 6-week interim biomarker results from Phase 2a idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis study.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $69.46 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,354.30.
Silver traded down 2.8% to $36.675 on Thursday, while copper fell 21.4% to $4.3860.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.60%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.18% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.36%.
Economics
- The core PCE price index rose 0.3% from the previous month in June.
- Personal spending rose 0.3% month-over-month in June, while personal income rose by 0.3% month-over-month to $25.794 trillion.
- U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 1,000 from the previous week to 218,000 in the fourth week of July, compared to market estimates of 224,000.
- U.S. employment costs rose by 0.9% in the second quarter.
- U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 62,075 in July.
