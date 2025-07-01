SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Lived Life Like 'Benjamin Button' — Nikesh Arora Says He Took Every Risk His Mother Warned Him About And Struck Gold With Alibaba, ARM

Palo Alto Networks Inc. CEO Nikesh Arora revealed insights into SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY CEO Masayoshi Son‘s risk-taking philosophy during a recent podcast appearance, comparing the Japanese billionaire’s approach to life to the fictional character Benjamin Button.

What Happened: Speaking on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath‘s podcast, Arora described how Son, now 67, embodied a reverse-aging mentality between the ages of 50 and 60.

“He was going, touching everything his mother said don’t touch,” Arora said, referencing how most cultures teach risk aversion from childhood.

Arora, who worked alongside Son at SoftBank, characterized the investor as someone who defied conventional wisdom about settling down and minimizing risk. “Masa’s the other way around. ‘What are we going to do today? Great. All in,'” Arora explained.

Son’s aggressive investment strategy has generated both spectacular wins and losses throughout his career. The SoftBank founder struck gold four times with major investments, including Yahoo! Japan, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, and ARM Holdings PLC ARM.

However, his risk appetite also led to dramatic volatility, with Son becoming the world’s richest man briefly before facing near-bankruptcy.

Why It Matters: This high-stakes approach continues today as SoftBank positions itself for artificial intelligence dominance. The company has committed $32 billion to OpenAI since 2024, with Son declaring “I’m all in on OpenAI” at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting in June.

SoftBank reportedly proposed a $1 trillion robotics and AI hub in Arizona alongside Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM.

Son’s cultural background provides context for his contrarian philosophy. Arora noted how traditional risk management, particularly from mothers warning children against dangerous activities, shapes most people’s approach to life. Son deliberately rejected this framework, choosing instead to embrace maximum risk in pursuit of transformational opportunities.

The strategy has paid off handsomely despite setbacks. SoftBank’s Vision Funds have invested in over 400 companies, though the firm notably sold its Nvidia Corp. NVDA stake in 2019, missing out on gains worth over $150 billion. Son’s current net worth stands at $38.8 billion according to Forbes, making him Japan’s second-richest person.

