SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Proposes $1 Trillion Robotics And AI Hub In Arizona With TSMC

SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY founder Masayoshi Son is spearheading an alliance with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM, proposing a $1 trillion industrial complex in Arizona.

Son intends to double down on the robotics and artificial intelligence infrastructure with this project.

What Happened: The proposed mega project aims to position the US as a global hub of robotics and hardware manufacturing, according to a Bloomberg report.

This project is separate from the Stargate project, a joint venture led by OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle Corp. ORCL.

The company’s latest Arizona plan would go beyond data centers and focus on AI-enabled manufacturing and robotics, expanding its footprint from digital infrastructure to physical AI deployment.

Why It Matters: Softbank is determined to have the Taiwanese company on board for the project, as per Bloomberg's report.

SoftBank seeks to leverage the Trump administration's interest in developing domestic high-tech manufacturing with federal and state tax incentives to encourage investment in the proposed Arizona industrial complex.

With the tussle between the U.S.–China tech intensifying and the semiconductor supply chain being erratic in the current tariff war, Son's $1 trillion bet could be a game-changer for the US. But convincing the investors and policymakers and the lack of interest indicated by the TSMC, could be a hindrance.

