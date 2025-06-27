June 27, 2025 10:37 AM 2 min read

Meta's Play For Voice AI Could Shake Up The Competition

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Meta Platforms META is exploring the acquisition of voice-cloning artificial intelligence startup PlayAI and some of its employees.

Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The move marks Meta’s plan to build a “superintelligence” lab to unlock value. The update coincided with growing competition in the AI voice assistant space. 

In March, OpenAI updated its ChatGPT voice assistant to make it more personable and responsive.

Also Read: Meta Secures More Clean Energy For Power Hungry AI And Data Center Growth

Also in March, conversational AI solutions provider SoundHound AI expanded its partnership with Nvidia Corp NVDA to enhance the speed and efficiency of its AI-driven solutions.

In June, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram invested $14.3 billion in data-labeling startup Scale AI and tapped its CEO to lead its AI team.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had tapped AI researchers from Google, Sesame AI, and OpenAI for its AI team. Meta reportedly discussed acquiring AI video startup Runway before completing its Scale AI investment.

Meta’s other AI acquisition pursuits in 2025 included Safe Superintelligence and Perplexity AI.

Meta held $70.23 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

Wall Street firms, including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and KeyBanc, noted Meta as a leader in the digital ad space backed by strong platform demand, continued momentum in the ad business, and capex investments.

Price Action: META stock was trading higher by 0.75% to $731.52 at last check Friday.

