OpenAI Says It's Making ChatGPT Voice Assistant Sound More Like A Human And It Won't Interrupt As Much

On Monday, OpenAI rolled out updates to ChatGPT's voice assistant, positioning itself as a serious contender against rivals like Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN Alexa and AI startup Sesame.

What Happened: OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT is designed to make the AI assistant more personable, responsive, and less likely to interrupt users mid-sentence.

Manuka Stratta, a post-training researcher at OpenAI, explained the changes in a video posted on YouTube.

“Because it interrupts you less, you’ll be able to have more time to gather your thoughts and not feel like you have to fill in all the gaps and silences all the time,” she stated.

The update improves the assistant's ability to handle real-time voice interactions, addressing a common user complaint that voice AI models often jump in too soon when users pause.

See Also: Ex-OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever’s AI Startup Valued At $30 Billion In Latest Funding Round: Report

Free users will now be able to pause mid-conversation without being interrupted while paying subscribers — including those on the Plus, Teams, Edu, Business, and Pro plans — will receive a more advanced version.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: The update comes amid growing competition in the AI voice assistant space.

OpenAI faces pressure from new entrants like Sesame — an Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup that went viral for its natural-sounding AI voices, Maya and Miles — and Amazon, which is preparing a large language model-powered upgrade to Alexa, noted TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group SFTBF SFTBY is reportedly negotiating to spearhead a fresh investment round for OpenAI, which could bring in $40 billion. If finalized, this funding would value the ChatGPT maker at $300 billion, marking a record-setting deal for a privately held company.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.